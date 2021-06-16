Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $134.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.63. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,619 shares of company stock worth $348,157 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

