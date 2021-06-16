Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $738,479.49 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $105.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,507. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 8,814.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

