Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 5,734 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 240,068 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 507,255 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,549,846. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.86. 127,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,043. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

