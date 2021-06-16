Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 6,367 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 1.4% of Quantitative Value Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $107.45. 63,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,182. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.76. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.68.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

