Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,580,000 after acquiring an additional 68,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,130 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.75.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.