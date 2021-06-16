Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock traded down $7.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,801. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.07 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.20.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.