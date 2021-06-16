Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,988 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $4,481,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 591,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.05. The company had a trading volume of 606,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.