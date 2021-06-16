Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$126,462.60.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,040.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,397.30.

On Friday, June 4th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,082.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,384.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,318.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,980.77.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 11,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,483.52.

On Friday, May 21st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,596.00.

TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Quarterhill Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.77 and a 12 month high of C$3.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

