Qudian (NYSE:QD) Announces Earnings Results

Qudian (NYSE:QD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 27.51%.

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 24.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05. Qudian has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $607.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.

