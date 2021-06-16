Rally Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.97 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $101.15 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00060195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00144398 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00180959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.93 or 0.00955079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,629.74 or 1.00003572 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,854,551 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

