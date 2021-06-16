Ravencoin (RVN) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $653.37 million and $42.97 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002141 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00058995 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022301 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,003,980,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

