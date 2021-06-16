Raymond James Upgrades Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $13.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of FOA stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Finance Of America Companies has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.06.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

