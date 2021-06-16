Raymond James Upgrades Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $13.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of FOA stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Finance Of America Companies has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.06.
About Finance Of America Companies
