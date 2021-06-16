Razor Network (RAZOR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $161,644.00

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Razor Network has a market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $161,644.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0842 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,758,446 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

