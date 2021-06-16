Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Ready Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. 553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,642. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58. Ready Capital has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

