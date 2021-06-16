Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,300 by UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a £104 ($135.88) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,928.57 ($103.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

