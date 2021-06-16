Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,300 by UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a £104 ($135.88) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,928.57 ($103.59).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
