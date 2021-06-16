Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Up 60.8% in May

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 969,200 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the May 13th total of 602,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RCDTF stock remained flat at $$57.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.29. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

