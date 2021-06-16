Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.51

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 49023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.56.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

