Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $5,268,312.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,549,846. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

