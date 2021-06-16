Relative Value Partners Group LLC Increases Stake in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,163,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 110.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.79. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.933 per share. This represents a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

