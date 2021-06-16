Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 37.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 85,352 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 66,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 962.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 39,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.16. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05.

