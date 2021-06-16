Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Down to $34.00

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $32.57. Replimune Group shares last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 559 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.53.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,521,330.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,078,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,831,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.