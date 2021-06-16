Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) SVP Daniel Ouellet Sells 5,000 Shares

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RFP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 822,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 3.18. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RFP. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

