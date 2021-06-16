Reviewing Lazydays (LAZY) & The Competition

Lazydays (NASDAQ: LAZY) is one of 30 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lazydays to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lazydays and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $817.11 million $29.12 million 16.08 Lazydays Competitors $6.21 billion $169.27 million 4.74

Lazydays’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lazydays and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lazydays Competitors 225 1112 1347 46 2.44

Lazydays currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.99%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 7.18%. Given Lazydays’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lazydays has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lazydays has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays’ rivals have a beta of 4.00, suggesting that their average share price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays 3.56% 32.69% 6.91% Lazydays Competitors 3.52% 134.55% 5.36%

Summary

Lazydays rivals beat Lazydays on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection insurance plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates dealerships locations at The Villages, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

