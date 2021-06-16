Revolution Populi Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $33.94 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.28 or 0.00767148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00083439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.91 or 0.07796097 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

RVP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.