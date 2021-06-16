Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Univest Financial worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $217,250 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $825.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

