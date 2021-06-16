Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cerus were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.31. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $992.80 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

