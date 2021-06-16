Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,334 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Independent Bank worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

