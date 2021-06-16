Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Nomura

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RICOY opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ricoh has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Research analysts expect that Ricoh will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

