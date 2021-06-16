Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Down 44.2% in May

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the May 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,841. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.98.

Get Rightmove alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

RTMVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.