Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Down 44.2% in May

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the May 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,841. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.98.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.
Rightmove Company Profile
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.
