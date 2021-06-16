Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) CEO Jason Les Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) CEO Jason Les sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $1,563,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RIOT opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.60 and a beta of 4.39. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.81.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Riot Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 17.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $1,534,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $6,920,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

