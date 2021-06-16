Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the May 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

RYES stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50. Rise Gold has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.83.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

