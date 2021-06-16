RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the May 13th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. 77,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,808. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $260,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,886.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $109,003.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,158.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,412 shares of company stock valued at $995,503.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.