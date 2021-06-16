Robbins Farley LLC Buys New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Visa makes up approximately 2.1% of Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.21. 349,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.02. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $446.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

