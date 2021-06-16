Robbins Farley LLC Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Robbins Farley LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8,807.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 46.3% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 78,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 24,833 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.40. 221,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,947,196. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

