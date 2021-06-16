Robbins Farley LLC Takes Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,667. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

