Robonomics.network Market Cap Tops $17.47 Million (XRT)

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Robonomics.network has a market capitalization of $17.47 million and $806,493.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be purchased for $17.29 or 0.00044196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Robonomics.network has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00060457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.16 or 0.00761947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00083610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.00 or 0.07692138 BTC.

Robonomics.network Profile

XRT is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,282,352 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,977 coins. The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

