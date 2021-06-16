Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $27,624,000.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, May 3rd, Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $15,142,500.00.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $336.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,274. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.11 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $309,803,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Roku by 2,100.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after acquiring an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Roku by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

