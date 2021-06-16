Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$5.00 at TD Securities

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.94.

TSE ROOT opened at C$3.65 on Monday. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$154.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

