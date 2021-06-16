Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF)

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:FTRPF opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.79. Field Trip Health has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

