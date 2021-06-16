Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF)

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:FTRPF opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.79. Field Trip Health has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

