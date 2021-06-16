Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €52.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.92 ($69.32).

Danone stock opened at €59.30 ($69.76) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.90. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

