RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Update

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the May 13th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ RMBL traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,821. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.53. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $123.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.94.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.28). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%. The firm had revenue of $104.26 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that RumbleON will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

