Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Alleghany worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany stock opened at $705.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $460.58 and a one year high of $737.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $695.36.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

