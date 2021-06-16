Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of OGE Energy worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of OGE opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.