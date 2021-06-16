Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of UFP Industries worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,344,000 after buying an additional 508,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,150 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,538,000 after purchasing an additional 578,738 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.34. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.