Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 559.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,113 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,606 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

AEM stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.