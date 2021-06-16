Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDFS opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.50. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities downgraded PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

