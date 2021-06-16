Ryan Baltimore Sells 600 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $11,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ryan Baltimore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $57,446.40.

BRT opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $324.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 49,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. 29.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.