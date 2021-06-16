Safe Haven Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and $1.79 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven Coin Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven



