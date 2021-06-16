SafeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.66 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 62% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $26.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,605.83 or 1.00564852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00033759 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.32 or 0.00336857 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00430460 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.02 or 0.00807585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00073236 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003264 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.