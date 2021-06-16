Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Down 24.8% in May

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the May 13th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRF traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.17. 833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280. Safran has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $158.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.54.
About Safran
