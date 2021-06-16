Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Down 24.8% in May

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the May 13th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRF traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.17. 833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280. Safran has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $158.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.54.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

